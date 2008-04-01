Forty-seven-year-old Nancy seems to have brought happiness to the former Beatle in the wake of his high profile divorce from ex-wife Heather
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
The couple - who, according to onlookers, only have eyes for each other - are enjoying an exclusive break on the Caribbean island of Antigua
Photo: © www.jumbybayresort.com
They're staying in a £6,000-a-night private villa at the upmarket Jumby Bay resort
Photo: © www.jumbybayresort.com
1 APRIL 2008
His high profile divorce case now behind him, Paul McCartney jetted to the Caribbean this week to enjoy a romantic break with the new woman in his life - US socialite Nancy Shevell.
The former Beatle, whose romance with the 47-year-old reportedly blossomed last October, is enjoying a break with his beautiful new girlfriend at Antigua's upmarket Jumby Bay resort. They've been spending their time sailing and paddling in the turquoise waters and stealing kisses as they sun themselves hand-in-hand on the island's white sand shoreline.
"Everyone on the beach could see they only had eyes for each other…" reveals a source. "They seemed so happy and relaxed in each other's company, as though they've been together for years."
Millionairess Nancy, who is vice president of her family's hugely successful US transport business, has known Paul for years. She and her former husband, lawyer Bruce Blakeman, were friends of the singer and his late wife Linda. The pair have grown closer in recent months, with Paul appearing to have found happiness once more.
"Paul looks so happy," added the source. "He seems years younger!"