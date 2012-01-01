Beyonce and her rapper beau Jay-Z take out licence to wed

2 APRIL 2008

Wedding bells have been on the cards for former Destiny's Child singer Beyonce and her hip hop musician beau Jay-Z for a while. But to date news reports - including a December 2006 story that the pair were to tie the knot in the Caribbean - have come to nothing.



That could be about to change, though, as the couple have apparently taken out a marriage license. A source tells US magazine People that Beyonce and her beau applied for the document in New York on Tuesday morning, meaning they have 60 days in which to wed. Representatives for the couple have declined to comment.



Beyonce and Jay-Z - real name Shaun Carter - are characteristically tight-lipped when it comes to discussing their relationship. Reports of a romance emerged in 2003 after they collaborated on the hit single Bonnie & Clyde, though they are believed to have begun dating the previous year.