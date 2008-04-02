Mariah stops traffic in central London during whirlwind UK visit

2 APRIL 2008

Singing sensation Mariah Carey brought London's Oxford Street to a standstill on Tuesday as hundreds of dedicated fans who'd queued overnight stopped traffic to catch a glimpse of their idol.



Police barriers prevented vehicles from driving up the busy central London road, and Mariah herself was delighted by the enthusiastic reception. "It's great to see so many people show up!" she said.



The stunning chanteuse, who's on a whirlwind visit to the UK promoting her new album E=MC2, was in the capital to sign copies of it at department store Selfridges. For the occasion, the Touch My Body singer requested a special £50,000 antique table be flown over from New York for her to sit at.



"Mariah certainly looked like a queen in her castle," revealed an onlooker. "She was sat on a throne worth £1,000 and surrounded with cream roses and butterflies!"



The previous night the 38-year-old chanteuse had dropped by Gordon Ramsay's eaterie. And Mariah, who arrived at the Mayfair restaurant at the late hour of 2.30am, was yet again greeted by hordes of fans - one of whom presented her with a bouquet of pink roses.



The Butterfly songstress, famed for her extravagant behaviour, has been playing down her reputation as a diva while in London. "I just put it all on, it's just fun and games!" she insisted. "People take it so seriously and they expect me to be a certain way. If people don't get my sense of humour by now they never will. I truly am just a normal person, I just want to have fun and make music."