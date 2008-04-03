This five-bedroom house overlooking the Torridge estuary in Appledore, North Devon, will be home to Tito and visiting members of the Jackson clan for five weeks
Second eldest brother Tito, seen third from left with his siblings in their Seventies heyday, will be making himself at home in the converted barn for an Osbourne-style reality TV show
The family is reportedly on the lookout for land in the area on which to build their own holiday home
3 APRIL 2008
A sleepy village on the Devon coast is set to serve as a home away from home for one of the Jackson Five - and the rest of the clan are expected to be popping in, too. Tito Jackson, who is starring in a reality TV show about the move from California, has rented a five-bedroom holiday cottage in Appledore, near Barnstaple.
According to a friend of the family, Matt Fiddes, the Jacksons discovered the tranquil location on previous visits to see him. "They love North Devon," he revealed.
And a long-term holiday base could be on the cards. "The brothers want to live here permanently," says Matt. "They get no hassle from the locals and they've been blown away by the peace and beauty of the area."
In the The Osbournes-style show, Jackson fans will get to follow second eldest brother Tito as he settles into what is described as "a charming house" and is visited by relatives including brother Jermaine, sister Janet, and parents Katherine and Joseph.
Asked about the likelihood of the most famous member of the family dropping by, Matt replied: "With Michael, you never know. But I'll be very surprised if he doesn't show up, too".