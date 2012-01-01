Britney 'in great shape' as she looks forward to sister's birthday

4 APRIL 2008

Relaxed and with a breezy swing in her step as she hit the shops, Britney Spears looked happier than she has for some time. Wearing a trendy pink Ed Hardy T-shirt and jeans, the Toxic singer popped in to a Los Angeles store to pick out some gifts for her little sister Jamie Lynn, who turns 17 on Friday.



"She was laughing as she tried on sunglasses and checked out the bathing suits," said an onlooker. Perhaps the reason for Britney's good mood may have been due to the couple of hours she spent with her kids, Jayden and Preston that morning.



The pop princess has also recently been reunited with her former manager Larry Rudolph after a falling out when he helped her parents admit her to hospital.



"I've spent some time with her just socially," said the music exec who managed her for nine years after discovering her as a teenager. "I've gone up to the house. She's in great shape."



Though he ruled out discussing business with her at the moment, Larry's confident she'll be back and bigger than ever in the not-too-distant future. "I can't think of a situation where somebody's been set up for a bigger comeback than that girl," he said.