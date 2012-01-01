Paul pays emotional tribute to 'smart and talented' first wife Linda

7 APRIL 2008

Though he went on to marry a second time with Heather Mills and has recently been romantically linked with American businesswoman Nancy Shevell, it's clear that Paul McCartney's first wife Linda still has the most special place in his heart. As the tenth anniversary of Linda's death approaches, the Beatles legend has paid a moving tribute to the mother of his grown-up children Stella, Mary and James.



In a Sunday Times article Paul spoke lovingly of his wife of 29 years, who died aged 56 of cancer. "Linda was very down to earth. She taught me to relax," he said. "Her priorities were private rather than public. She didn't go on television to ingratiate herself. She was just very funny, very smart and very talented."



In the interview, which coincides with the opening of an exhibition of Linda's photographs in London, Paul also describes the moment they met at a London club. "As she was leaving… I saw an obvious opportunity," he remembers. "I said: 'My name's Paul. What's yours?' I think she probably recognised me. It was so corny, but I told the kids later that, had it not been for that moment, none of them would be here."