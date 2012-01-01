France's new First Lady, who plays the guitar and has reportedly had a recording studio installed in the presidential palace, was inspired by some of the world's greatest poets when it came to the material for her second album. For a taster of the French beauty's vocal talents click on the link at the foot of the article Click on photo to enlarge

HELLO! reveals Carla's making music in the presidential palace

8 APRIL 2008

Before she wed French president Nicolas Sarkozy and became France's First Lady Carla Bruni was a multimillion-selling singing sensation. Since moving into the Elysee Palace the beautiful former model has reportedly had a recording studio installed and HELLO! can reveal she's currently working on her third album.



No Promises - her first CD in English - was released in 2007, and followed debut album Quelqu'un m'a dit, which was greeted with critical acclaim when it appeared in 2003.



In this week's issue of HELLO! magazine Carla shares the inspiration behind the disc - poets including Auden and Walter de la Mare - and the role played in its inception by Marianne Faithfull.



"She brought me into poetry, the universe," remembers Carla - who based No Promises on the verse of some of the world's best-known poets.



The model-turned-singer's new, as-yet untitled, offering will contain a mixture of French and Italian songs and is set to hit shelves later this year.



Click here to listen to extracts from Carla's chart-topping second album No Promises