The Spice Girl has just launched a new clothing collection that's as fun and flirty as she is
Mel B was supported by husband Stephen Belafonte at a preview of the Catty Couture range in LA
8 APRIL 2008
Even among her Cavalli-dressed colleagues, Melanie Brown always stood out in the Spice Girls line-up. And now, with her first clothing line about to hit the stores, fans of the leopard-print loving singer have the chance to copy her distinctive style.
In a spirit of friendly rivalry with her bandmate Victoria Beckham, who's been in the fashion business for years, the dynamic Leeds girl and new face of lingerie brand Ultimo, has been secretly at work on a range called Catty Couture.
Reflecting the contents of Mel's own wardrobe, the body-hugging designs feature plenty of her signature animal print motifs.
While Posh's dVb range focuses mainly on jeans, Melanie's collection is made up of flirty tops, jackets and skirts for the fun-loving girl about town.