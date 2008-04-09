Myleene joins hot music talents launching classical awards

9 APRIL 2008

The fresh young face of classical music was evident as some of the genre's hottest talents, including its covergirl, TV presenter and pianist, Myleene Klass, turned out for the launch of the classical Brit Awards in London this week.



Among those at the party to annouce the nods for this year's event - which recognises the achievements of classical performers and UK music sales - was classical boy band Blake. The four vocalists, who met on social networking site Facebook and aim to bridge the gap between pop and classical music with their harmony-led ballads, are up for album of the year with their eponymously-titled first disc.



There was a chance for the boys to check out the competition when they caught up with New Zealand-born soprano Hayley Westenra, who earned a nod in the same category for her celtic music-influenced work Treasure. Also in the running for an award is tenor Alfie Boe, who scored two nominations - one for male artist and the other for album of the year.



Receiving a lifetime achievement gong on the night at the bash, which takes place on London's Albert Hall on May 8, will be Andrew Lloyd Webber, currently on UK screens in reality TV musical show I'll Do Anything. The British composer, who turns 60 this year is "absolutely thrilled" and "delighted" to be receiving the award.