The troubled Babyshambles frontman is set to serve time after violating the terms of his probation. "The band is going to stick with him as always," says bandmate Adam Ficek. "I hope we can really look positively on this, and when he comes out he can learn from the mistakes he's made and we can persevere with the path that Babyshambles was treading before" Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Pete gets 14 weeks after failing to comply with probation order

9 APRIL 2008

Rocker Pete Doherty began a 14-week custodial sentence on Wednesday after a judge ruled he'd violated the terms of his probation.



In the London court the Babyshambles frontman admitted breaching the terms imposed when he was given a suspended sentence in October for possession of illegal substances and driving offences.



It seems the troubled singer will be able to count on close pals for support during his time in detention, though.



"All I can say is that the band is going to stick with him as always," said bandmate Adam Ficek. "I hope we can really look positively on this, and when he comes out he can learn from the mistakes he's made and we can persevere with the path that Babyshambles was treading before."



Although Kate Moss' former flame was sentenced to 14 weeks, he's more likely to serve around a month under current rules. The singer has had to postpone his biggest solo gig to date, however. He was scheduled to perform at the Royal Albert Hall later this month. And if he ends up serving the full term he'll miss his headliner gig at this year's Glastonbury Festival.