One of the hightlights of the popular music festival will be a Dr Who-themed concert on July 27. This week violinist Nigel Kennedy, flanked by a Tardis, gave a taste of things to come with a rendition of the show's theme tune outside the Proms venue - London's Royal Albert Hall
Photo: © Getty Images
10 APRIL 2008
Daleks and cybermen are to take to the stage at this year's Proms. The music festival will feature a special Dr Who-themed concert on July 27 presented by Freema Agyeman, one of the Time Lord's assistants.
To promote the series of BBC concerts, classical music sensation Nigel Kennedy – who's also taking part in the Proms for the first time in 21 years - gave a flamboyant electric violin performance outside London's Royal Albert Hall.
With smoke billowing around him and the show's famed Tardis in the background, the Juilliard-trained musician launched into a dramatic rendition of the hit sci-fi drama's theme tune.
Next summer's event will include an appearance by Dr Who actor David Tennant in a specially filmed scene and compositions related to time and space, such as Holst's The Planets and Wagner's The Ride Of The Valkyries.
