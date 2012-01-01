One of the hightlights of the popular music festival will be a Dr Who -themed concert on July 27. This week violinist Nigel Kennedy, flanked by a Tardis, gave a taste of things to come with a rendition of the show's theme tune outside the Proms venue - London's Royal Albert Hall Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Nigel Kennedy unites 'Dr Who' theme with classical music Proms

10 APRIL 2008

Daleks and cybermen are to take to the stage at this year's Proms. The music festival will feature a special Dr Who-themed concert on July 27 presented by Freema Agyeman, one of the Time Lord's assistants.



To promote the series of BBC concerts, classical music sensation Nigel Kennedy – who's also taking part in the Proms for the first time in 21 years - gave a flamboyant electric violin performance outside London's Royal Albert Hall.



With smoke billowing around him and the show's famed Tardis in the background, the Juilliard-trained musician launched into a dramatic rendition of the hit sci-fi drama's theme tune.



Next summer's event will include an appearance by Dr Who actor David Tennant in a specially filmed scene and compositions related to time and space, such as Holst's The Planets and Wagner's The Ride Of The Valkyries.



Click here to watch Nigel's performance



