Lionel's girls Nicole and Sofia on hand as he receives award

10 APRIL 2008

After finding fame opposite Paris Hilton on The Simple Life, Lionel Richie's daughter Nicole is rarely out of the limelight. A less familiar sight is her eight-year-old half sister Sofia, the singer's daughter with his clothing designer second wife Diane Alexander.



As the girls' multi-million-selling artist dad was honoured at a music awards ceremony this week, however, both were on hand to see him pick up his lifetime achievement gong.



These days the singer says he's feeling "closer than ever" to his girls. An emotion which could in part be due to the fact that he became a grandfather for the first time recently.



The new lady in Lionel's life is Harlow Winter Kate Madden, Nicole's three-month-old daughter with her rocker fiancé Joel Madden. "That baby is the sweetest, most beautiful baby," he enthuses. "You know how it is. You get prejudiced about your kid. Well, Nicole's kid is amazing, I have to tell you. And she has turned into a fully-fledged mom."



Also receiving an award at the ceremony, which recognises outstanding US songwriting talents, was Justin Timberlake, feted for his self-penned songs My Love, and Until The End Of Time. Meanwhile, Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie scored three trophies, including song of the year for her hit Big Girls Don't Cry.