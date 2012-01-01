Mother's Day treat for Britney Spears as her family get together

13 APRIL 2008

After being allowed to visit her two sons again it seems troubled star Britney Spears will soon be seeing a lot more of her family. Not only is the singer going to spend a day with her young boys, ex-husband Kevin Federline is to come along, too.



Fittingly, the "family day" out is planned for May 11 – Mother's Day in the United States.



At the moment, the blonde singer is only entitled to visit Sean Preston, two, and 18-month-old Jayden James, although that could change. Kevin apparently believes his ex-wife is "almost ready to be a full-time mom again".



Caring dad Kevin is also said to be delighted with Britney's recent successes. "He can see she is responding to treatment for her bipolar disorder, staying sober and trying to rebuild her life and career," says a source close to the couple.