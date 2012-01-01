Cheryl Cole considers going solo in more ways than one

16 APRIL 2008

Fearless pop beauty Cheryl Cole has given the clearest indication yet that she has her sights set on the future. The Girls Aloud singer - whose marriage to footballer Ashley Cole was recently rocked by allegations that he'd strayed – has turned her attention to a possible solo career.



"Cheryl and producer T2 have been in discussions about her solo material," says a source. "He's the man of the moment, with a lot of pop acts clamouring for his expertise."



Her new direction doesn't seem an issue with the rest of the group, some of whom have also been involved in personal projects. Nadine Coyle, in particular, has been spending time in the States, chasing acting work.



This week Cheryl was in buoyant mood as she enjoyed a night on the town with bandmate and confidante Nicola Roberts. The 24-year-old positively dazzled in an on-trend stripey dress as the girls emerged from upmarket London restaurant Nobu.



Significantly, the Geordie lass' wasn't wearing the £150,000 diamond-encrusted wedding ring which once had pride of place on her left hand. The singer hasn't worn the sparkler since news of her relationship woes broke, nor has she been seen in public with her husband.