Sting buys amazing, £13m pad overlooking Central Park

16 APRIL 2008

Sting is set to move into one of the most exclusive addresses in New York, with the purchase of a £13.4-million apartment. When he receives the keys to the five-bedroom property overlooking Central Park later this year, the former Police frontman will be surrounded by high-profile neighbours.



The 43-storey building, which features magnificent views of the city's famed skyline, is home to some of America's wealthiest tycoons, and until recently U2 frontman Bono lived nearby.



Sting's new place comes complete with an indoor swimming pool and terrace, as well as separate quarters for domestic staff.



For someone who once sang he was a 'legal alien' in hit track Englishman In New York the singer certainly seems to be living the American real estate dream. Their new duplex is the second he and wife Trudie Styler own in the area. They've put their other property, a deluxe pad once owned by Billy Joel, on the market.



The couple also own homes in London, Los Angeles and Tuscany and have a 60-acre estate in Wiltshire.