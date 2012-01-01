Speculation Amy's marriage in trouble as she misses Blake's 26th

18 APRIL 2008

Jazz diva Amy Winehouse didn't visit her husband Blake Fielder-Civil in prison on his 26th birthday on Wednesday. Nor did the singer manage to send him a card in time.



The oversight has led to speculation the marriage is in crisis. Friends say the singer - whose husband is awaiting trial on charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice in relation to an assault investigation - has been living life as a "single woman". Rehab star Amy is said to be reluctant to call time on their relationship, however, while Blake is still incarcerated.



Meanwhile, the singer's father - cab driver Mitch - told a British newspaper he thinks the couple's days as man and wife are numbered. "It wouldn't surprise me if Amy and Blake had broken up," he said.