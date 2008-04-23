The exhibition features black and white prints dating from the Sixties through to the late 1990s. Among them is this shot of Paul and John Lennon working together
Photo: © Alphapress.com
The collection also includes portraits of the late photographer. "She knew when to click, which I think was her big secret," Paul once said
23 APRIL 2008
Paul McCartney paid tribute to his late wife Linda, as he unveiled a new exhibition of her photographs in London on Tuesday.
Recalling how he watched her work "unfold", Paul described the American photographer, who lost her life to cancer in 1998, as "intuitive and a great artist". He added he was "delighted this exhibition gives people a chance to see that".
Specially selected by the former Beatle and Mary, his elder daughter with Linda, the 28-piece display includes intimate family moments and portraits of influential figures in music.
With subjects including John Lennon, Mick Jagger, Janis Joplin and music duo Simon and Garfunkel, the exhibition features images taken by Linda before she met Paul, when she was working as photographer for Rolling Stones magazine.
Alongside these iconic photos are more intimate family moments including one of the couple's two youngest children, Stella and James, plus self-portraits of the photographer.
Paul says the three-year collaboration with gallery owner James Hyman to present his late wife's work has resulted in a "sensitive selection of works that really demonstrates Linda's creative output as a photographer".
The exhibition is open April 24-June 7.