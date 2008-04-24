The talented youngster, who came second in the TV talent show behind opera singer Paul Potts, donned a traditional South Korean han bok to promote her debut album in Seoul
Accompanying their daughter in Korea were proud parents Sharon and Gavin. The trio recently returned from Jamaica, where Connie recorded the video for her upcoming single Three Little Birds
A year ago seven-year-old Connie Talbot was just like any other child her age - attending school in the West Midlands and playing with her friends. That was before a family day out to audition for Simon Cowell's reality show Britian's Got Talent set her on the road to stardom.
Today little Connie tours internationally and has a reported six-figure recording deal. The youngster, who stunned the nation with her angelic voice on the TV competition, in which she came second to opera singer Paul Potts, was in Seoul, South Korea, this week promoting her debut album with parents Sharon and Gavin.
The disc, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, went gold a month after its UK release in November and topped the Christmas album charts. "I hope everyone likes my new album," says Connie of the work, which features covers of ballads including I Will Always Love You and Imagine. "I want to be as famous as my as heroine Leona Lewis," she adds.