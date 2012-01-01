Amy Winehouse given police caution after claims of assault

26 APRIL 2008

Troubled chanteuse Amy Winehouse has been cautioned for common assault after spending a night in detention. The Back To Black singer was questioned by police over an incident said to have occurred on Wednesday.



"She has left the police station. She has been cautioned for common assault," said a Scotland Yard spokesman on Saturday.



No further action will be taken, although the incident will remain on the record.



Grammy award-winner Amy voluntarily arrived at Holborn Police Station late Friday afternoon. The alleged assault is believed to have happened two days earlier in Camden.



Earlier on Friday, the soul diva missed a court appearance by her husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, adding to reports that their year-long marriage is in trouble. Amy has increasingly been seen without her wedding ring and in the company of 24-year-old Alex Haynes.