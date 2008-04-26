Much-loved "Humph" Lyttelton won awards for his musical accomplishments on the trumpet and his work on the air

Photo: © BBC

Click on photos to enlarge

His broadcasting career spanned decades, with his witty repartee winning him fans old and new. "His timing was like a razorblade," said comedian Barry Cryer, one of the regulars on the popular radio show I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue

Photo: © BBC