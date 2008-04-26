Much-loved "Humph" Lyttelton won awards for his musical accomplishments on the trumpet and his work on the air
Photo: © BBC
Click on photos to enlarge
His broadcasting career spanned decades, with his witty repartee winning him fans old and new. "His timing was like a razorblade," said comedian Barry Cryer, one of the regulars on the popular radio show I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue
Photo: © BBC
26 APRIL 2008
Legendary jazz musician and host of Radio 4's comedy show, I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue, "Humph" Lyttelton has died at the age of 86.
"Humph died peacefully with his family and friends around him on April 25 at 7pm following surgery," said a statement on his website.
The much-loved broadcaster, who had fronted the popular radio comedy panel show since 1972, recently underwent surgery to repair his heart. He was later admitted to a London hospital on April 16.
Just last month, Humphrey retired from hosting Radio 2's The Best Of Jazz, after more than 40 years at the helm.
A renowned trumpeter, Humphrey, who began playing in 1936, was still touring until his admission to hospital. The Humphrey Lyttelton Band, best known for their song Bad Penny Blues, became the first British jazz act to reach the top 20 in 1956.
"He was a great guy," said former Goodie Graeme Gardener, one of the panellists on I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue. "He was an immensely loveable man and we are absolutely shattered by the news."