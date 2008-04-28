Dita gives Fifties look a summer makeover for US music festival

Burlesque artiste Dita Von Teese is renowned for her unique red carpet style, which usually features a sweeping retro gown complemented by the immaculate coiffure of a bygone era. Fans of the raven-haired beauty got to see their heroine put the same inimitable spin on a very different outfit at a California music festival at the weekend, however.



Giving her distinctive Fifties-inspired look a summer makeover, Dita has chosen a red and white patterned jumpsuit which showed off her enviable figure. As ever the 35-year-old went for high octane glamour, finishing the ensemble off with a lick of ruby red lipstick and nail polish.



And, clearly intent on preserving her porcelain complexion, Dita accessorised with a red and white hat to shield her face from the sun as well as a white parasol.



She wasn't the only star stepping out in shorts to the music event, which featured performances by Prince and Amy Winehouse's producer pal Mark Ronson. Model of the moment Agyness Deyn, who's becoming a regular fixture on the US party circuit, had chosen a cornflower blue pair teamed with one of her trademark trilbys.



Meanwhile, London pals Kelly Osbourne and Sienna Miller were working the mini to the max. Ozzy's daughter wore a wrap-around toga style number, while Sienna - who's currently in the US to film GI Joe - opted for a unusual four-panelled dress.