The 59-year-old more than held her own when she took to the stage at a London club with new girl act Brit and Alex to perform a raunchy rendition of You Can Leave Your Hat On
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
At one point the Sixties singer, who says: "If you think you're old, you'll feel old", showed she's still very much on form when she received a boost from a troupe of bare-chested male dancers
Photo: © Getty Images
28 APRIL 2008
The prospect of performing a number with two 22-year-old blonde twins is something most veteran female performers would rule out immediately. But then Lulu isn't your average performer.
The stunning 59-year-old was in danger of stealing the show when she took to the stage at a London club with new girl act Brit And Alex to perform a raunchy rendition of You Can Leave Your Hat On. Wearing a figure-hugging corset-style top and satin trousers, Lulu enjoyed the support of a troupe of bare-chested male dancers who gave her a shoulder lift to cheers and whistles from the crowd.
"To me, feeling good about yourself as you get older is all about your attitude," says the bubbly Scot. "If you think you're old, you'll feel old." And judging by her charismatic stage turn this week, there's no danger of that happening any time soon.