"We're going to be together forever," Amy insisted, speaking of her marriage to Blake Fielder-Civil. The couple, seen here at a music biz party last summer, have been the subject of infidelity rumours ever since he was detained in November to await trial for attempting to pervert the course of justice Photo: © Getty Images

Jazz diva Amy vows to stand by her man amid divorce rumours

29 APRIL 2008

Amy Winehouse denied reports of a rift in her 11-month-old marriage and insists she and jailed husband Blake Fielder-Civil would be "together forever". Speaking to journalists outside her home in North London, the Rehab singer declared: "I'm not divorcing Blake. I'm totally in love with him."



She added: "You've seen us together and you know how much we're in love with each other."



The 24-year-old jazz sensation's impassioned defence of their relationship came in the wake of allegations she's had a string of flings while Blake's been detained in Pentonville prison. In November he was held on charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice in relation to an assault investigation.



Further fuel was added to the rumours of an impending break-up after she failed to visit her partner on his 26th birthday recently.



Giving short shrift to the speculation, troubled Amy said she'd attend court every day until she saw her love freed. "I'm supporting him all the way and I always have done. Me and Blake are meant for each other, he's my man."