Exuberant P Diddy plans £2 million 'Walk Of Fame' bash

30 APRIL 2008

He has a reputation for throwing lavish parties but this time rapper P Diddy looks set to outdo even his own records. To celebrate having his name added to the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, the US hip hop mogul will host a £2-million, no-expense-spared Beverly Hills bash for his showbiz pals on Friday to mark the momentous occasion in style.



A-list friends, including David Beckham, Mission: Impossible actor Tom Cruise and his wife Katie Holmes, Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria and former Spice Girl Melanie Brown will reportedly be entertained at a £10 million mansion. There they'll dine on gourmet seafood and grilled meat platters, washed down with glasses of the £200,000 worth of champagne and upmarket vodka being flown in from the Big Apple.



And to ensure his big event - dubbed the 'Operation Harlem to Hollywood party' - runs smoothly the Harlem-born host has hired a team of 20.



In having his name is added to the Walk Of Fame P Diddy will join the ranks of entertainers such as legendary crooner Frank Sinatra, pop star Britney Spears and Disney character Mickey Mouse.



"You can get a lot of things," said the proud 38-year-old. "But when you see those stars on the ground? That's something I can't even say I dreamed of."