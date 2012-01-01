Paul makes 'revenge trip' to home cathedral with choral piece

When Sir Paul McCartney stages his classical choral work on Thursday night at Liverpool cathedral, the iconic musician will no doubt cast his mind back to the time he set foot in the place of worship as an 11-year-old school boy, many years ago.



It was then, in 1953, that Paul received one of the rare knock-backs of his musical career, when he auditioned to join the choir and was rejected after his performance of Once In Royal David's City failed to impress the choirmaster. "I got turned down so this is my revenge trip," joked the music star.



He is set to present his composition Ecce Cor Meum - Latin for 'behold my heart' - which he dedicated to his late wife Linda McCartney. It will only be the third time he has ever heard the award-winning work performed live. It is made up of four movements and was named as best album at last year's Classical Brit Awards.