1 MAY 2008
It was an event pundits were hailing as the gig of the year - the chance to see Madonna run though a six-song set showcasing her new release Hard Candy at intimate New York venue Club Rosaland. And as the high point of the slick, stadium-worthy show arrived, it was easy to see why.
The crowd erupted into thunderous applause and ear-splitting cheers as the distinctive fanfare of her new hit Four Minutes boomed out, and the singer, clad in knee-high, lace-up boots and a black vest top was joined on stage by Justin Timberlake. Together the pair recreated the choreography from the song's effects-laden video.
Fans had camped out overnight on the streets of Manhattan for the chance to see the queen of pop's special show, which kicked off at 10pm on Wednesday. Those lucky enough to have made it through the door watched as the revolving stage revealed the 49-year-old singer sitting on a golden throne and wielding a cane.
As well as Madonna's current UK number one, the set list also included the wistful sounding Miles Away, which she performed on a sparkly black guitar, and the club track Give It 2 Me, set to be the second release from the album.
There was also a step back in time as the blonde temptress - who was flanked on stage by six gyrating male dancers - sang her hit Hung Up from her last album.