The pair performed their number one collaboration Four Minutes for a packed-to-the-rafters- crowd at an intimate Big Apple club

Fans had camped out on the street overnight for the chance to see the queen of pop do a special six-song preview set of the new album Hard Candy

Gyrating across the stage Justin and Madonna recreated the slick choreography featured on the effects-laden video of their hit, which has topped the charts in no less than 24 counties

