Charlotte eyes miniature pigs for Llandaff home

2 MAY 2008

Living in a refurbished farmhouse seems to have brought out a love of all things rural in Welsh chanteuse Charlotte Church. The Cardiff-born star is planning on putting the land surrounding her luxury home to good use - by giving it over to miniature pigs.



While enjoying a day out at a farm in Devon this week the Crazy Chick singer, accompanied by rugby ace beau Gavin Henson and their seven-month-old baby daughter Ruby, placed an order for a pair of the pocket sized piggys.



"They all fell in love with the little pigs," reveals the farm owner. "Charlotte got on well with the animals. I could tell they really liked her!"



The star will reportedly have to wait until autumn when a new litter is born to take home the new pets - which unlike ordinary pigs only grow to the size of springer spaniels. But when she does, Charlotte will be in good company. TV presenter Jonathan Ross is also the proud owner of two of the little fellows.