They've been pals for a while, but the newlyweds - pictured at an awards show in 2005 - fell for each other last month while working together on Mariah's latest video
Photo: © Getty Images
Her spokesperson confirmed the pair had become engaged this week after the singer was seen wearing a £1.25-million sparkler on her wedding finger. Hot on the heels of that news came reports that the couple have already tied the knot
2 MAY 2008
She's only been in the relationship for a matter of weeks, but then chart-topping chanteuse Mariah Carey has never been one to do things by halves. After a whirlwind romance that began on the set of her latest video, reports have emerged in the US suggesting the singer and her 27-year-old actor love Nick Cannon have tied the knot.
The secret nuptials apparently took place at the 38-year-old Touch My Body singer's luxury Bahamas home, in an intimate ceremony attended by just a handful of the couple's closest pals.
Earlier this week the Butterfly star was seen wearing an enormous engagement ring - a £1.25-million, custom-made affair by jeweller Jacob & Co featuring 17 carats of diamonds. The eye-catching platinum ring is made up of a single emerald-cut pink diamond, surrounded by smaller deeper-hued pink stones.
Mariah was divorced from first husband, music mogul Tommy Mottola, in 1998. It is Nick's first marriage.