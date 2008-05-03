Looking better than ever, Kylie will receive the award the day before starting her world tour
With her chic sense of style, Kylie looks every inch the elegant Parisian when she returns to the city in which, she says, she feels happiest
Kylie Minogue has never hidden her love for France. Now the country has shown the feeling is mutual, awarding the Pop Princess one of its top honours at a ceremony on Monday.
Australian-born Kylie, who has spent several years in France, will be made a Knight In The Order Of Arts And Letters. The prestigious gong, to be awarded in Paris, is in recognition of her "contribution to the enrichment of French culture".
"I am deeply honoured to be recognised in this way," said the delighted disco queen. "French culture has influenced me greatly and I have always had colossal respect for the arts and people of France."
No doubt the award will be the perfect kick-start to her forthcoming KylieX2008 world tour, which opens in the French capital the following day.
Kylie is following in illustrious footsteps. Previous winners of the honour include Ella Fitzgerald, Meryl Streep and Robert Redford.