Standing ovation greets Paul's 'comeback' in his home cathedral

3 MAY 2008

It was a triumphant return to the place where, more than 50 years earlier, his dreams of being a choirboy had been destroyed. This time, Liverpool cathedral held no disappointment as Sir Paul McCartney's choral piece Ecce Cor Meum (Behold My Heart) had its northern premiere in his home city.



No stranger to rapturous receptions, the iconic musician was still clearly moved both by the performance and its reception. At the end of Paul's fourth classical work - which is dedicated to his first wife, Linda - the cathedral filled with applause as the audience, including his family as well as fellow Scouser Phil Redmond, began a five-minute standing ovation.



"I have to pinch myself," said the former Beatle.



Praising the "brilliant" Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, choristers and soloists after the 55-minute concert, Paul also paid tribute to his beloved city.



"I'd like to thank my mum and dad for having me in Liverpool," he said. "I love this city. I owe it so much."



It was an amazing "revenge" on the cathedral which turned him down for a place in its choir when the composer was just an 11-year-old schoolboy.



Showing there were no hard feelings, proceeds from the concert went to the cathedral’s centenary appeal.