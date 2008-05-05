Looking every inch the superstar in a head-turning scarlet gown, veteran Motown singer Diana was among those treating the audience to a selection of iconic numbers at the Sunday night concert
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
The sold-out charity event also featured fellow diva Gladys Knight, who was in high spirits on the night
Photo: © Getty Images
5 MAY 2008
Motown superstar Diana Ross was back to doing what she does best this weekend, as she performed a selection of her greatest hits at a benefit concert in New York. The iconic Ain't No Mountain High Enough singer lead a roll call of big-hearted divas at the Big Apple's famous Radio City Music Hall.
Joining the music veteran at the Divas With Heart gig was fellow legend Gladys Knight. The Midnight Train To Georgia was clearly relishing her return to the spotlight, pointing victoriously to the cheering crowd and flashing a broad smile.
Also lending their star power to the event - which aimed to raise money for medical research - were multiple Grammy Award winner Chaka Khan and soul singer Patti LaBelle. Both of whom belted out renditions of their songs in true big-voiced diva style.