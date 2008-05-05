P Diddy shares Walk of Fame honour with whole family

The moment P Diddy confessed he hadn't even dared dream of arrived this week when the hip hop mogul became the first male rapper to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And there to witness the happy occasion were all of the singer's nearest and dearest, decked out in white-themed outfits to mark the occasion.



Looking on as the star was unveiled to the tune of Lupe Fiasco hit Superstar, was Diddy's elder son Justin, 14, his former girlfriend Kim Porter and their children, 12-year-old Christian and one-year-old twin girls D'Lila Star and Jessie James. Also present was Kim's son from a previous relationship, 19-year-old Quincy.



The special lady joining the 38-year-old on the podium at Hollywood Boulevard ceremony, however, was his mum Janice, to whom the billionaire artist paid tribute in a moving speech. "You can get a lot of honours, but there's nothing that means as much as the love of your mother. This right here, I hope it makes you proud Mom," he said.



The rapper, whose real name is Sean Coombs, dedicated the star to his late father Melvin, who died in 1972. He also urged fans to follow his example, and never give up striving to achieve their ambitions. "Today is proof that if you believe, all your dreams can come true," the hip-hop mogul told the crowd. "I've gone from Harlem to Hollywood."