The bad boy musician leaves the prison where he spent one month of a 14-week sentence for breaching a probation order
Pete told journalists he was looking forward to seeing his pets, and showed them a journal of sketches and notes he'd made during his incarceration
6 MAY 2008
Dressed in his customary suit and skinny tie, bad boy musician Peter Doherty walked out of prison early on Monday having served one third of a 14-week sentence for breaching probation. The troubled rocker told reporters waiting outside London's Wormwood Scrubs facility that he was looking forward to spending time with his cats.
Prison life, said Kate Moss' ex, had been "a lot of gangsters and (BBC) Radio Four". He then borrowed a journalist's phone to organise a lift.
Living up to his reputation as an all-round artist, Pete showed off a journal of doodles and sketches he'd produced inside. The Babyshambles frontman - who has had a very public battle with substance abuse - also proudly flourished a certificate awarded to him on May 5 for passing a voluntary drugs test.
The sentence meant he missed what would have been his most high-profile solo appearance to date at the Royal Albert Hall. He will, however, be available to perform at Glastonbury next month.