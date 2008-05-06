Midas-touch Kylie awarded top French honour in Paris

6 MAY 2008

Just one day before she kicks off her biggest ever world tour, Australian pop princess Kylie Minogue received France's top cultural honour in a Paris ceremony.



Dubbed "the Midas of the international music scene" by the French culture minister, who said everything she touches turns into gold, the songstress admitted to being "deeply honoured" by the cultural distinction.



"I feel so grateful I have had so many moments in my life that I've experienced and loved which are thanks to this country and the people here," announced the delighted Spinning Around singer. Accompanied by her proud parents Carol and Ron, Kylie added that she fell in love with France the first time she set foot in the country.



"French culture has influenced me greatly and I have always had colossal respect for the arts and people of France," she said.



In becoming a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters the petite pop star joins a steller list of fellow honourees, including Robert Redford, George Clooney, David Bowie and Meryl Streep.