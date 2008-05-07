Surrounded by a group of dancers in futuristic costume, the Aussie pop princess performs a raunchy number as the tour got underway in Paris

Kylie, who changed several times during the show, looked stunning in this striking purple number as she belted out tracks from her latest album X

The opening night of the tour - which has cost £10 million to stage - was full of energetic dance routines

