Surrounded by a group of dancers in futuristic costume, the Aussie pop princess performs a raunchy number as the tour got underway in Paris
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Kylie, who changed several times during the show, looked stunning in this striking purple number as she belted out tracks from her latest album X
Photo: © Getty Images
The opening night of the tour - which has cost £10 million to stage - was full of energetic dance routines
Photo: © Getty Images
7 MAY 2008
It's been dubbed the "biggest tour of her career", so when Kylie Minogue kicked off her latest string of gigs in Paris on Tuesday night, expectations were high. And the Aussie star didn't disappoint. Taking to the stage in a series of stunning costumes and belting out songs from her new album X against an array of special effects, the 39-year-old made sure her adoring French fans went home happy.
Amid the 10,000-strong audience, there was one special guest watching Kylie's every move. Her former flame, French actor Olivier Martinez - with whom she once shared a home in Paris - was on hand to offer opening night support to the star.
Not that she needed it. The energetic performer, who impressed the audience by addressing them in French, wowed the crowd and showed no signs of her impending 40th birthday as she performed the splits while being held aloft by a troupe of hunky dancers.
As well as tracks from X, the former Neighbours actress treated the fans to some of her greatest hits before putting her own spin on the Barry Manilow classic Copacabana.
Kylie, who's sold over 40 million albums, will perform 53 concerts - including 18 dates in the UK this summer - as part of her extravagant KYLIEX2008 tour.