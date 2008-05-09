Encapsulating the new face of the genre were classical boy band Blake, who could easily pass for a Westlife-style pop group. The four handsome vocalists, who met on social networking site Facebook, beat established names to the coveted album of the year award
Also drawing attention at the bash was Sarah Brightman, funky in a risqué leather outfit and over-the-knee stiletto boots
Sarah wasn't the only one causing a stir. New Zealand opera singer Hayley Westenra and her tenor pal Jonathan Ansell rolled up to the red carpet on the back of motortrike
It was an awards ceremony dominated by young talent, racy outfits and surprises. This year's Classical Brit Awards could have easily passed for an MTV bash as it championed the fresh new face of the genre, showing classical music can be just as sexy and exciting as its pop cousin.
Scooping the album of the year trophy at the London event were newcomers - classical boy band Blake. The handsome quartet of vocalists, who could easily have passed for a teen pop group as they were snapped outside the Royal Albert Hall, are aiming to bridge the gap between pop and classical music with their harmony-led ballads.
And the new kids on the block taking top honours wasn't the only unexpected factor at the ceremony which recognises the achievements of classical performers and UK music sales. Causing a stir by zooming onto the red carpet on the back of motorbike were rising stars New Zealand opera singer Hayley Westenra, and her tenor pal Jonathan Ansell.
Also drawing attention at the do - which will be screened on May 15 - was Phantom Of The Opera star Sarah Brightman. The 47-year-old soprano opted for a risqué leather outfit and skyscraper-heel, over-the-knee boots. She wasn't the only star pulling out all the sartorial stops. The evening's host, Myleene Klass - who never fails to deliver - was a vision in a Oscar-worthy canary yellow gown.