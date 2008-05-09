Encapsulating the new face of the genre were classical boy band Blake, who could easily pass for a Westlife-style pop group. The four handsome vocalists, who met on social networking site Facebook, beat established names to the coveted album of the year award

Also drawing attention at the bash was Sarah Brightman, funky in a risqué leather outfit and over-the-knee stiletto boots

Sarah wasn't the only one causing a stir. New Zealand opera singer Hayley Westenra and her tenor pal Jonathan Ansell rolled up to the red carpet on the back of motortrike

