The newly-married diva and her 27-year-old actor love made their first public appearance at a party where Mariah was performing
Other VIP guests at the Big Apple event included actress Anjelica Huston
Robert Downey Jr, who featured at number 60 on the 'most influential' list, attended with his father Robert Downey Sr
9 MAY 2008
Ever since it emerged Mariah Carey had wed her actor love Nick Cannon after a whirlwind six-week romance, fans have been waiting for the first glimpse of the couple as man and wife. They were rewarded this week when the diva and her handsome husband made their first post-wedding appearance at a New York gala.
All eyes were on the radiant singer and her new spouse as they arrived at Thursday's Time magazine Most Influential People In The World party, where Mariah was performing.
Clearly enjoying their first public outing since tying the knot the pair proudly showed off matching wedding bands – Mariah's an eternity style, diamond-studded affair, and Nick's a similarly diamond-crusted design.
The newlyweds were joining other A-list guests at the bash, which celebrates the magazine's annual rundown of people who've done the most to "shape our world" over the previous 12 months.
Oscar-winning actress Anjelica Huston, on typically elegant form in a long sleeved black gown, was also in attendance. Other actors helping fete the eclectic rollcall - which was headed by the Dalai Lama and included Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen – were Ethan Hawke, and father and son team Robert Downey Jr and Robert Downey Sr.