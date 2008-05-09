Sting and Trudie celebrate 20 years of rainforest charity

The philanthropically minded couple, who founded the Rainforest Foundation 20 years ago, arrive at the benefit gig in New York on Thursday night
Screen veteran Dustin, accompanied by his wife Lisa, was among those supporting the green cause
Just one day after announcing he's to donate $1 million towards planting 10,000 trees in New York, Sting threw a benefit concert on Thursday night in celebration of yet another green cause close to his heart.
The one-off Some Kinda Legacy gig was to mark the 20th anniversary since, along with wife Trudie Styler, the Message In A Bottle singer founded the Rainforest Foundation, a charity dedicated to saving rainforests and supporting the people who live in and around them.
At the concert Newcastle-born Sting treated the audience to renditions of some of his biggest hits. He was also joined onstage by a number of other performers including Beachboy Brian Wilson.
Veteran Hollywood actor Dustin Hoffman was just one of the celebs lending their star power to the event, attending with his attorney wife Lisa. The charity has many A list supporters - with Tom Hanks and Robert De Niro having made donations in the past.