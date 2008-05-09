After a five-year break the singer is back in the spotlight and was looking better than ever as she took to the stage in London for a good cause on Thursday
Perhaps Boyzone were picking up comeback tips from Whitney. The lads are about to embark upon a 29-date UK tour
Cheeky Girl Gabriella - who's recently become engaged to British MP Lembit Opik - attended with twin sister Monica
9 MAY 2008
When Whitney Houston treated a celeb-packed audience to a rendition of her greatest hits on Thursday night, it was clear the I Will Always Love You chanteuse was back to her show-stopping best. Proving she's put her troubles well and truly behind her the diva sparkled on stage at a London charity gala in a full length gown accessorised with glittering Chopard diamonds.
Whitney, whose new album - her first since 2003 - is out in November, follows in the footsteps of Tina Turner by performing at the annual ball for the charity Caudwell's Children. And, as at last year's event, a star-studded crowd turned out to support the cause.
Nineties pin-ups Boyzone, who kick off their comeback tour in Belfast later this month, joined newly-engaged Cheeky Girl Gabriella and her twin sister Monica, Joan Collins and Sugababes stars Heidi Range and Keisha Buchanan at the appropriately titled Legends Ball.
Also mingling with the international crowd were dapper Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host Chris Tarrant and his legal assistant girlfriend Jane Bird.