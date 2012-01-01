Plaque of honour marks spot where Bee Gees composed their hits

10 MAY 2008

It was a step back in time for Robin Gibb this weekend as he returned to the Mayfair home where he and his two brothers, Barry and Maurice, wrote several of their songs. The Bee Gee was star guest at a ceremony to unveil London's latest green plaque, this time honouring the trio's contribution to music.



"It a tremendous honour to be acknowledged for doing something we love," said the 58-year-old musician, standing outside the house at 67 Brook Street. The building was once home to Robert Stigwood, the Bee Gees' former manager.



"This location means a great deal to us and is somewhere we wrote a lot of our songs."



Robin, who enjoyed a 35-year career with his brothers, added that the plaque would also serve as a memorial to his late twin Maurice, who passed away in 2003.



The tribute to the band, who have sold more than 200 million records worldwide, is the latest in a series of green plaques erected to celebrate buildings associated with Westminster's former famous residents.