Veteran rocker Steven mingles with young blood at LA benefit gig

12 MAY 2008

Renowned for his enthusiastic onstage performances, it seems Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler takes the same high-energy approach to social events, too. The rocker was in the party mood this weekend as he attended a benefit concert in LA.



And the New York-born singer, standout in a white suit teamed with one of his hallmark scarves, took the opportunity to deliver an update on his daughter Liv's recently-announced divorce. The actress announced last week she and her British musician husband Royston Langdon have called time on their five-year relationship. "Liv is doing great," her dad told the gathered crowds.



Being recognised at the event with an award was Alice Cooper. The fellow rock veteran had the support of the ladies in his life - former-ballerina wife Sheryl, looking every inch a rocker's other half in her bold leopard print dress and dark leather jacket, and their 27-year-old daughter Calico.



Heading up a new generation of talent at the Hollywood bash was Desperate Housewives hunk Jesse Metcalfe, who's revealed in the past he also has musical aspirations. "I think a lot of people will be surprised to learn that I actually have talent!" he's said. "I love playing to an audience. It's really gratifying."