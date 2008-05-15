Renowned for her glamorous dress sense, new mum Christina was looking exceptionally sensational as she stepped out in New York this week
Heading out in less formal attire with her husband Jordan, the singer was equally eye catching
Ever since her old-school Hollywood makeover singing sensation Christina Aguilera has been garnering praise for her sophisticated image as well as her music. And this week was no exception, with the blonde bombshell looking the ultimate A lister as she stepped out in large shades and a figure-hugging dress.
The 27-year-old chanteuse, who gave birth to son Max just four months ago, showed off her enviable figure and Marilyn Monroe-inspired 'do in New York on Wednesday.
Looking good seems to come effortlessly to Christina, who jetted to the Big Apple with her record exec husband Jordan Bratman and their baby ahead of Monday's Christian Dior fashion show.
Even dressed down for a casual outing with her husband the petite singer was still sizzling in a sheer grey vest over leopard-print bra and simple black leggings teamed with blue suede Christian Louboutin heels. A slick of her trademark fuchsia lippy and matching nail polish completes the look.