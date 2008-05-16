Kelly revels in early days of romance with new BMX boyfriend

16 MAY 2008

Oblivious to their surroundings as they shared a lingering kiss Kelly Osbourne and her new beau Luke were the epitome of love's young dream at a London charity gala this week. The smitten pair, who clearly only had eyes for each other, were even wearing colour-coordinated outfits.



And it seemed the romantic new couple - who've been dating for a week - couldn't bear to spend even a moment apart. At one point, when Kelly got up to give a speech, hunky Luke - who's a pro BMX biker - joined her on stage.



Love certainly appears to suit the fashion-conscious girl about town, who in the past dated McFly's Danny Jones. She's been looking radiant of late - showing off her newly svelte physique in a series of figure-hugging ensembles.



It was only two months ago, though, that Ozzy's daughter revealed she found it difficult to meet suitable men. "It's hard for me," she explained. "When I meet someone I genuinely like they're usually either gay or they have a wife or girlfriend! And I'm not going to go there." The 23-year-old seems to have overcome her problem for now though - as she and platinum-haired Luke have enjoyed two consecutive nights out this week.



