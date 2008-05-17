New Kids On The Block wow their fans at NY comeback gig

17 MAY 2008

Since American boy band New Kids On The Block announced that they were reforming, their fans have been eagerly waiting to see the quintet back on stage. On Friday, their dreams came true when the band performed together for the first time in 15 years.



Ignoring the rain, hundreds of fans gathered at the Rockefeller Plaza in New York to see the boys perform a medley of their hits, including Right Stuff and Hangin' Tough, as well as their new single, Summertime.



And the group certainly didn't disappoint their loyal fans, some of who had been waiting more than 48 hours to make sure they got the best view of the boys.



"It was absolutely amazing, New Kids are back," said 29-year-old Karen Alexander, who had travelled from Virginia to see the band. "The singing, the dancing - they are going to take over the world."



The group – Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood and brothers Jordan and Jonathan Knight – are set to release their new single ahead of a North American tour which kicks off in September.