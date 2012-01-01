Ashlee and Pete, who were first romantically linked in 2006, tied the knot in front of 150 guests in Los Angeles on Saturday evening. The couple, who announced their engagement in April, are expecting their first baby together this year Photo: © Alphapress.com Click on photo to enlarge

Ashlee Simpson marries love Pete Wentz in intimate LA ceremony

18 MAY 2008

Pop singer Ashlee Simpson has tied the knot with her beau of two years, Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz. The intimate ceremony took place a month after announcing their engagement.



The bride was dressed in an ivory lace wedding gown by Filipino designer Monique Lhuillier, accessorised with a diamond necklace and earrings. Ashlee, 23, exchanged vows with her 28-year-old beau in front of 150 family and friends at her parent's estate in LA.



Performing the non-denominational ceremony was dad Joe Simpson, with big sister Jessica serving as maid-of-honour. Acting as an unusual ring-bearer was the groom's pet bulldog, Hemingway.



By the actress's side was her beau Tony Romo, dispelling rumours the two had split. Guests also included Nicole Richie, with her Good Charlotte rocker love Joel Madden.



The newlyweds, who are expecting their first child together, held an Alice In Wonderland themed reception featuring a wedding cake with a top hat, teapot and stopwatch on the top.