Britney soaks up the Pacific sun at Mel's Costa Rican hideaway

19 MAY 2008

Cooling off in the azure Costa Rican surf while the sun beats down from above, Britney Spears looked as relaxed as can be. The pop princess was clearly enjoying some time away from her hectic life in the limelight as she got down to the serious business of unwinding during a family holiday masterminded by Hollywood star Mel Gibson.



The 26-year-old and her father Jamie are guests of the Passion Of Christ director and his wife Robyn at his sprawling £13 million ranch in the Pacific coast resort town of Samara. Britney's group arrived by private jet on Thursday and have since been spotted enjoying some R and R on the tranquil white sandy beaches near the property.



In March the friendship between devout Christian Mel and the Toxic singer – who were once neighbours in Malibu - was revealed when they were spotted dining together. The actor is said to have reached out to Britney out of a shared understanding of the intense attention she comes under, and the desire to help her keep her family out of the limelight.