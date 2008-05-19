The legendary crooner, who is at the top of the UK and US charts with his new album Home Before Dark, took centre stage during the taping of a TV programme celebrating his five-decade career
Turning out at the special show were some of British TV's most glamorous ladies, including Holby City actress Patsy Kensit
American crooner Neil Diamond has notched up over 115 million record sales during an amazing showbusiness career spanning five decades. And this week the 67-year-old musician's career was celebrated with a special London tribute show, during which he performed in front of a star-studded audience.
Turning up at An Audience With Neil Diamond, due to be shown on ITV on May 31, were some of the British small screen's most glamorous ladies - including long-time Neil Diamond fan Barbara Windsor and Holby City's Patsy Kensit, who shared a dance on stage with the man himself during the recording of the special programme.
Also joining the famous fans taking up prominent places in the audience were Oscar-winning actress Dame Judi Dench and Welsh weathergirl Sian Lloyd, who will be seen helping the remaining contestants battle it out for a job with Sir Alan Sugar on this week's The Apprentice.
In addition to hearing some of Neil's greatest hits - including Sweet Caroline and I Am… I Said - as well as new material, guests were invited to quiz the singer on his life.