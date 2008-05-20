After visiting her husband in Pentonville Prison, where he has spent the last seven months of their marriage, Amy was in good spirits as she signed some young fans' skateboards and posed for photos
In keeping with her low-key Miami wedding a year ago, Amy marked the event with a fish and chips dinner as she made her way home to Camden. The songstress wore a heart-shaped tribute to her husband in her hair for the special occasion
With a smile on her face and a heart-shaped hair slide emblazoned with her husband's name adorning her famous beehive 'do, Amy Winehouse was in buoyant mood as she celebrated her first wedding anniversary this week.
Although the songstress was unable to be with her incarcerated husband Blake Fielder-Civil for the special occasion - which fell on Sunday - she dressed up in a smart pencil skirt and black top to pay him an anniversary visit the following day.
The 24-year-old looked to be in high spirits as she left the prison where he is being held following her visit. And in keeping with the low-key approach she adopted for her Miami wedding last May, Amy marked the event with fish and chips as she made her way home.
And the songstress was only too happy to chat to a couple of young fans carrying skateboards as she arrived at her Camden flat. After signing the boards, cheery Amy cheekily stuck out her tongue as she posed for pictures.