Newlywed Mariah sets sights on £2 million summer nuptials

20 MAY 2008

Known for her extravagant approach to life, Touch My Body singer Mariah Carey surprised the world by marrying her actor beau Nick Cannon in a secret low-key ceremony in the Bahamas last month. And now the chanteuse is planning to exchange her vows once more - in a no-expense-spared New York wedding this summer.



The 38-year-old star revealed on a US chat show last week that she and her new actor husband intend to renew their vows every year. And as her tropical nuptials were attended by "mainly people there to do my hair and help me with the dress", the bride wants to begin with a lavish £2 million ceremony "in the next six weeks".



"(Mariah) wants over 2,000 guests… and she'll have at least 14 bridesmaids!" reveals a source, adding: "Picture a wedding on the scale of Liza Minnelli's (to David Gest) and you'll be right on track."