The happy couple exchanged their vows in a secret ceremony at her Bahamas home last month, and now Mariah plans to walk down the aisle at a more extravagant second wedding in New York
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photo to enlarge
20 MAY 2008
Known for her extravagant approach to life, Touch My Body singer Mariah Carey surprised the world by marrying her actor beau Nick Cannon in a secret low-key ceremony in the Bahamas last month. And now the chanteuse is planning to exchange her vows once more - in a no-expense-spared New York wedding this summer.
The 38-year-old star revealed on a US chat show last week that she and her new actor husband intend to renew their vows every year. And as her tropical nuptials were attended by "mainly people there to do my hair and help me with the dress", the bride wants to begin with a lavish £2 million ceremony "in the next six weeks".
"(Mariah) wants over 2,000 guests… and she'll have at least 14 bridesmaids!" reveals a source, adding: "Picture a wedding on the scale of Liza Minnelli's (to David Gest) and you'll be right on track."