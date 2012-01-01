Carla sings of special moments with Nicolas on her new album

21 MAY 2008

France's loved-up newlywed First Lady, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, has dedicated a selection of songs on her soon-to-be released third album to her husband.



The carefully selected lyrics - 95 per cent of which were either written or chosen by 40-year-old Carla - reflect moments from the couple's whirlwind romance and the exotic destinations she and French President Nicolas Sarkozy have visited in their time together.



Among the tracks Carla has covered is Bob Dylan ballad You Belong To Me. With its references to the "pyramids along the Nile" – Egypt was the first foreign destination the couple visited – the song's lyrics hold particular significance for the new husband and wife team.



Its final lines - "Fly the ocean in a silver plane… Just remember till you're home again… you belong to me," is thought to refer to the French leader's frequent overseas trips on the presidential plane.



The album, which also includes an Italian ballad and several of Carla's own poems set to music, is due out in July. "It is now almost complete," the model-turned-singer's agent reports. "It's just a matter of perfecting it," he adds. "As she's a perfectionist, it will take a little more time."